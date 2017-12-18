Police searching for missing PBG woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police searching for missing PBG woman

Police are searching for a missing 32-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman who suffers from schizophrenia. 

Tasmine, R. Vernon was reported missing Monday at approximately 5:45 p.m.

She was last seen at 5:45 pm. near her home in the 3200 block of Meridian Way South.

Tasmine suffers from schizophrenia and may not respond well to people approaching her. 

Anyone with information about Tasmine's whereabouts is asked to contact a local law enforcement agency immediately. 

 

 

 

