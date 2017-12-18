Have you seen Marie Ludnie Jean? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Have you seen Marie Ludnie Jean?

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing endangered woman. 

Marie Ludnie, 54, was last seen on December 13 in the area of Gun Club Road and Congress Avenue and has not been seen or heard from since. 

Marie suffers from mental health issues and disabilities. 

Anyone who should come into contact with Marie is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.