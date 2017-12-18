Driver defends himself against would be robber

Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.

NTSB: Train traveling at 80 mph in 30 mph zone before derailment

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

The 45th president personally recorded the remarks exclusively for Disney, something every sitting president has done since the 1990s.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

A Fort Pierce pizza delivery driver turned the tables on a would-be armed robber, police say.

Goodfella’s Pizza employee John Parker was delivering a pizza in the area of 17th street and Avenue L around 8 p.m. Sunday.

He said when he got in the neighborhood, he realized the address the caller used to place the order was fake.

Because that’s a red flag as a possible safety risk, Parker said he started to turn around.

At that moment, he said a man, who police identified as Marvin Reaves, flagged him down.

He assumed it was the person who ordered the pizza.

“I was thinking maybe it could have been a mistake in address,“ Parker said.

Then, he said reaves pulled out a gun and demanded all of his cash.

Parker paused and said he told Reaves he had more cash in the car he could give him.

“I was able to get distance between me and him and get back to my vehicle and disclose my weapon,” Parker said.

Parker said he opened fire, and shot Reaves in the legs and pelvis.

Parker said Reaves ran about a block away. Police found him bleeding out and he was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he’s expected to survive.

The owner of Goodfella’s says his drivers have the right to arm themselves.

Parker’s colleagues are glad he took his safety seriously.

“Hopefully they get the message that we’re not going to take crap anymore,” said delivery driver Anthony Ramunno.

Parker said other employees have been robbed in that area before and can refuse to deliver pizzas to that area.

“Pizza delivery, it’s shaky business sometimes.”

In fact, Parker said nearby residents spoke to him after the shooting.

“They said you know we now see why these companies don’t deliver out here. We’re the only delivery company that delivers into the area.”

Once Reaves recovers, he will face a charge of Armed Robbery.

Parker is not facing any charges at this point. Police say he acted in self defense.

“Hopefully people see this and do think twice about trying to rob the pizza delivery driver,” Parker said.



