Road rage incident leads to injured pedestrian

Road rage incident leads to injured pedestrian

A pedestrian was transported to a local hospital following a shooting in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. 

The shooting happened at 5:52 p.m. at Carver Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

Officials say the incident began near the 1600 block of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

According to investigators, the intended victim honked his/her horn at the suspects, who began following the intended victim. The suspects shot at the victim numerous times, as both vehicles traveled eastbound approaching Carver Ave.

An innocent bystander who was walking to a nearby auto parts store was struck by a projectile. 

The suspects fled south on Carver Ave. 

No one else was injured in the shooting. 

Officials say the innocent adult victim is expected to survive.

 

 

