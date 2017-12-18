Road rage incident leads to injured pedestrian

Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.

NTSB: Train traveling at 80 mph in 30 mph zone before derailment

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

Train derailed traveling nearly triple maximum speed, NTSB says

The 45th president personally recorded the remarks exclusively for Disney, something every sitting president has done since the 1990s.

Trump debuts at Disney's Hall of Presidents

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

Under Trump, climate change not a national security threat

A pedestrian was transported to a local hospital following a shooting in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The shooting happened at 5:52 p.m. at Carver Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

Officials say the incident began near the 1600 block of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

According to investigators, the intended victim honked his/her horn at the suspects, who began following the intended victim. The suspects shot at the victim numerous times, as both vehicles traveled eastbound approaching Carver Ave.

An innocent bystander who was walking to a nearby auto parts store was struck by a projectile.

The suspects fled south on Carver Ave.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Officials say the innocent adult victim is expected to survive.