Food bank sees increased demand before Christmas

During the holidays we are reminded that there is a great need for charity. However, this year the season of giving followed a crippling hurricane season.

“There was an unexpected expense to prepare the house to gather the supply and food,” said Karen Erren, the executive director of the Palm Beach County Food Bank. 

Erren says there are more families this year left scrambling to put food on the table for the holidays. The reason she says was Hurricane Irma.

“Many families lost electricity and then there were lost wages following Hurricane Irma.” 

The need is echoed on the Treasure Coast. There, the demand during Thanksgiving rolled over into Christmas.

Erren says it only takes one unexpected expense to set a family back during the holidays. 

“Really, we see folks who are just like you and me, but are gong through tough times.”

Erren says the hurricane also impacted the growing season which impacted the food bank's supply of fresh produce.

