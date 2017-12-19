First responders battle fire at Club at Ibis - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

First responders battle fire at Club at Ibis

Firefighters were busy Tuesday morning after being dispatched to a house fire at the Club at Ibis.

Smoke could be seen coming from a luxury home in the 7900 block of Via Villagio.

Several units responded to the call.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

 

 

