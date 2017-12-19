Video shows Lantana store break-in - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Video shows Lantana store break-in

A man broke the front glass window at MetroPCS store in Lantana and police are trying to identify him.

The break-in happened at the store on 111 East Lantana Road.

Police said the video showed the man walking around and then smashing a glass counter. He is seen taking something in a box.

If you recognize the person you are asked to contact Lantana Police Investigator Tom Dipolito at 561-540-5714.

