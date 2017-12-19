Deadly shooting near Lantana

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

The 45th president personally recorded the remarks exclusively for Disney, something every sitting president has done since the 1990s.

Low-risk, noncritical patients opting to take Uber to the emergency room

More people call Uber instead of ambulance, study says

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

There was a deadly shooting just south of Lantana Tuesday morning, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

First responders were sent to the 1000 block of Florence Road and said they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One was dead at the scene, fire rescue said.

The second person was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Some sort of altercation led to the shooting, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office which sent its incident command unit to the scene.

Investigators later said the victim who died was a man and the person injured is a woman.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, the sheriff's office said. A description of the vehicle was not released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

