One dead in car vs. semi crash near Beeline Hwy. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One dead in car vs. semi crash near Beeline Hwy.

One person died in a Tuesday morning crash near Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Beeline Highway.

At 10:07 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a crash between a semi and a car, with heavy damage to the car.

Crews found the occupant of the car dead on the scene.

The incident has been turned over to law enforcement. This story will be updated when more information is avialable.

