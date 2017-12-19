Motorcyclist dies in Jupiter crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist dies in Jupiter crash

JUPITER, Fla. A motorcyclist died in a crash with a minivan in Jupiter Tuesday morning, according to Jupiter police.

The collision happened around 6:45 on Indiantown Road at I-95.

Investigators say a Dodge Caravan was heading east on Indiantown Road and was trying to turn onto the northbound entrance ramp to the interstate.

The motorcyclist was heading west and collided with the Dodge, police say.

The motorcyclist was a man but not identified. He died at the scene.

No further details were released.
 
 

