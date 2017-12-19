2 Women charged after 5 kids hurt with glue gun - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Women charged after 5 kids hurt with glue gun

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two women are facing charges after five children were injured with a hot glue gun at a Chicago day care.

Chicago police say five 2-year-olds were injured earlier this month at the Children’s Learning Place. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

A judge on Monday ordered 32-year-old Lizandra E. Cosme held without bail. She was arrested Sunday and faces felony counts of aggravated battery to a child. She’s due back in court Dec. 26.

Also, 27-year-old Susana D. Gonzalez was charged with misdemeanor counts of causing the circumstances of endangering a child.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Cosme was captured on surveillance video applying the glue gun directly to the hands and arms of the children. An assistant in the room with her at the time allegedly stood idly by, laughing with Cosme as this was taking place. Cosme had 16 children under her supervision at the time.

It was immediately unknown if either woman has an attorney. Listed phone numbers for the women were disconnected.

Associated Press 2017

