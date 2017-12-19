Pet of the Week Alexis

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Alexis. Alexis is a 9-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Alexis:

What do you get when you mix a luxury brand name with an affectionate, yet super playful pup?...you get me, Alexis! I might be mature in age, but I can still romp and play like I’m still a young lass. Don’t believe me, grab a toy and watch me go! Up for a good game of tug-of-war? I’m a pro at it and have a pretty good record of wins. But it’s not all fun and games with me, I have a soft a mushy side too. I like getting all sweet and snuggly with my humans, and I’ll certainly never turn down a good massage or hiney scratch. You’ll be rewarded for your generosity with lots of doggy kisses, so pucker up and let’s get this life of ours started – I can’t wait!

Do you know about our Fospice program? Well, I’m part of it because I’ve had some ear infections and a few tumors removed. But not to worry. If you adopt me, all my routine medical care, food, medication and other supplies will be provided by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, FREE of charge. Meet with an Adoption Coordinator to learn more about this wonderful program pets like me.

Learn more about Alexis here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.