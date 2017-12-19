Palm Beach County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County commissioners made a controversial decision on Tuesday to ban conversion therapy.

The decision comes after at least a year of planning and discussion, with amendments and revisions made to the ordinance before a final vote was made.

Conversion therapy is defined as a form of treatment aimed at changing a person's sexual orientation.

Palm Beach County has now become the first county in the state of Florida to ban conversion therapy.



Before a vote was made, the discussion had tempers and opinion flaring, with dozens of people signing up during the public comments portion of the agenda.



“Let’s not allow one more young person to hurt themselves because of this inhumane practice," said local therapist Andre Torrence.



Supporters of the ban say conversion therapy is a danger to young people, who are told that being gay, lesbian, bisexual transgender is unnatural and wrong.



"With this ordinance, you have the ability to protect them and change this message to one of acceptance and love," said Dr. Rachel Needle, a licensed psychologist in West Palm Beach.



"Without the law, these kids are helpless," said Rand Hoch, founder of the Human Rights Council of Palm Beach County.

But those who oppose the ban, including several therapists like Dr. Julie Hamilton, see the move as a infringement on free speech rights.

“It is a speech violation," said Dr. Hamilton, a licensed family therapist in Palm Beach Gardens. “What if a mom calls and says he’s suicidal because of his attractions, do we tell her that the county says we're not allowed to work with him if his goal is to change? I could go on and on about the ethical dilemmas this could cause and harm it would cause to children and teenagers, the ones that are suicidal and depressed."



A lawsuit is underway right now with the city of Tampa, that recently passed a similar ordinance this year.

A recommendation was made by the county attorney to postpone the vote so that the commission could monitor the ongoing legal battle in Tampa.



"I don’t see why we need to rush if there’s actual litigation occurring," said commissioner Hal Valeche.

Commissioner Steve Abrams started a substitute motion to postpone the vote, which was seconded by Commissioner Valeche. That vote failed 5-2.



The county ultimately moved forward with a ban on conversion therapy with a vote approving the ordinance, 5-2.



"This is something that we've been working on for 18 months," said Hoch. "They have continued to take steps to protect LGBTQ people and especially today, children."

The county said it will be up to code enforcement to enforce this new measure, based on individual complaints.

"Attorneys here recommended that the commissioners put it on hold to see what the outcome of the lawsuit is in Tampa. And the commissioners did not heed that warning -- so they have put the county at risk for a lawsuit," said Dr. Hamilton.



Miami-Dade county actually rejected a similar proposal.

Half dozen cities in Palm Beach County have already adopted conversion therapy bans, including West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.



Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.