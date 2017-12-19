Riviera Beach official still on paid leave

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

On July 7, Riviera Beach Public Works Director Brynt Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

WPTV asked current City Manager Karen Hoskins about the outcome of the investigation. Hoskins said the investigation is still ongoing and that Johnson is still on paid leave.

Hoskins said Johnson makes $123,000 annually, which means taxpayers have already spent $51,000 this year for Johnson to stay home until the investigation wraps up.



In July, nobody with the city answered what the investigation was about and they did not give WPTV details now.

A WPTV investigation found that there were two investigations pertaining to Johnson.

One, which was completed on Aug. 22, looked into theft allegations at the streets division.



The other, subject unknown, is still ongoing. Hoskins said she does not know when the investigation will be completed.



Until then Johnson continues to get paid and accumulates sick and vacation time.