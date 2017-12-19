PBSO investigates deadly double shooting

The urgent search is on for two suspects wanted for a double shooting Tuesday morning. One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital recovering after the shooting in Lantana.
For most of the day, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office combed the area looking for clues in the deadly double shooting off Florence Road.
“I was just surprised,” said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. “There was like 6 or 7 gunshots and I heard tires skirt.”
Investigators say an altercation led to the gunfire. Deputies confirmed they are now searching for two male suspects who drove off and are still on the run. Deputies have not yet released a vehicle or a suspect description.
“We’ve never had anything like this to my knowledge,” said another neighbor who has lived in the area for 38 years.
Investigators say the woman is in stable condition and recovering.