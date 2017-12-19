Boca Bowl game With FAU Owls spikes sales - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boca Bowl game With FAU Owls spikes sales

When you meet Mark Noll, you quickly find out he's Florida Atlantic's most faithful fan.

"I didn't become a fan because I own this store. I own this store because I was a fan first," said Noll.

In 2013, he opened It's Owl Time, selling shirts and accessories to Owl fans. But now, he's really seeing that investment pay off.

"You win, everyone gets a little bit more excited and want to buy things. You add the Boca Bowl to it, and it's just been tremendous. Our business hasn't been better."

Noll says online sales are also up.

"Typically,  we will do one or two orders a day and then on holidays 10 orders a day online. After we won the last football game, we we did 56 orders online in one day."

The City of Boca Raton says many area businesses have a spike in sales.

"Over 10 million dollars of economic benefits to our community for the Bowl. Over 2.5 million viewers will watch our community," Mayor Susan Haynie said.

There are fans everywhere. FAU graduate Jennifer Titus drove from Tampa to see the game and buy FAU souvenirs.

"Win, after win, after win, I mean wins that have been extraordinary wins. High scoring wins, it's exciting. And I know we are going to win tonight. So, hopefully it's a legacy that continues into next year."

The Owls play Akron at 7 p.m. 

