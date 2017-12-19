Police searching for missing man with dementia - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police searching for missing man with dementia

Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing 64-year-old man with dementia. 

Raleigh Columbus Rigney was last seen at 3:30 p.m. at 820 SW Del Rio Blvd. 

Rigney is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing 193 pounds. 

He was wearing a black and white striped shirt and short black pants. 

Anyone who comes into contact with Raleigh Columbus Rigney is asked to call the Port t. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or 911.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.