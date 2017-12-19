One person injured in WPB shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One person injured in WPB shooting

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting they say left one person injured. 

The shooting happened Tuesday at 7:57 p.m. along the 500 block of 21st Street. 

The adult victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Investigators are questioning persons of interest who were detained in Riviera Beach.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

