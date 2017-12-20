St. Mary's holds holiday party for patients - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Mary's holds holiday party for patients

Some patients and their families at St. Mary's Medical Center got to celebrate the holidays together with a party on Tuesday. 

Thanks to the help of the organization 'Little Smiles," Santa was able to meet with with kids at the Paley Institute and deliver some toys. 

"We want them to feel welcome, we don't want them to feel that they're missing out away from their family and friends so we become their family and friends while they're here," said Dror Paley with Paley Institute. 

This year alone, Little Smiles expects to collect more than 8 thousand toys and gift cards thanks to the help of donations from the community. They then distribute the donations to children in need through shelters, organizations and local hospitals. like St. Mary's. 
 

 

