Boat captain spots humpback whale - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boat captain spots humpback whale

A Port Salerno boat captain spotted a humpback whale off the Treasure Coast. 

Captain Mike Murray said at first he saw a huge splash of water a few hundred yards ahead of his boat. Then, up the whale came out of the water. 

It happened along the 8-mile reef, which is about 8 miles offshore of Stuart. 

Murray was leading a charter fishing trip Sunday and gave his crew the unforgettable experience. 

"People were all excited, and I positioned the boat so everyone could see it. He seemed to know that was his cue, or her cue or its cue, because it started jumping like crazy, it just jumped and jumped and jumped and that's when I started making a video. It's one of the best parts of this, is seeing people see things for the first time, you know, really nails home why I'm doing this and why I get up at 4:30 in the morning every day," said Murray. 

FAU's Harbor Branch told NewsChannel 5 it's ot uncommon for humpback whales to head south this time of the year. 

Scientists say they will mate, then head bak north around March.  
 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.