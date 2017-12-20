Matt Benoit is Jupiter's new city manager - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Matt Benoit is Jupiter's new city manager

The Town of Jupiter has hired a new city manager. 

Town council members approved Matt Benoit's contract during its meeting Tuesday evening. 

Benoit was previously the city manager of Huntsville, Texas, before being hired in Jupiter. 

