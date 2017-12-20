Senate approves GOP tax plan; House to revote

Low-risk, noncritical patients opting to take Uber to the emergency room

Low-risk, noncritical patients opting to take Uber to the emergency room

More people call Uber instead of ambulance, study says

More people call Uber instead of ambulance, study says

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

The Republican president will detail his plans Monday, which could sharply alter the United States' relationships with the rest of the world.

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

12:46 a.m.

Senate Republicans have passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws in more than three decades, setting the stage for a final House vote Wednesday.

The House passed the bill earlier Tuesday. But the Senate had to make minor changes so the bill would comply with Senate budget rules.

The Senate vote was 51-48 on early Wednesday, with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.

Rewriting the tax code has been a longtime goal of Republicans and an effort championed by President Donald Trump.

Democrats complain that the package is a giveaway to corporations and the rich.

The tax cuts total nearly $1.5 trillion over the next decade and would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.

12:41 a.m.

Protesters chanting “kill the bill, don’t kill us” interrupted the Senate vote on passage of the tax bill.

Visitors in the Senate gallery stood up shortly after the vote began and started chanting on early Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding, stopped and repeatedly called on the sergeant at arms to restore order in the gallery.

The vote took place with a heavy U.S. Capitol Police presence outside the chamber in expectation of the protests.

Demonstrators had interrupted the House debate on the bill earlier in the day.

12:30 a.m.

The Senate has voted to strip three elements from the Republican tax bill that were deemed to violate Senate rules.

The vote was 51-48 early Wednesday. The finding by the Senate's parliamentarian on the three minor elements was a temporary speed bump in the $1.5 trillion tax bill's trajectory toward passage and President Donald Trump's signature.

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill on a 227-203 party-line vote earlier Tuesday, but will have to vote again Wednesday. That will send the sweeping legislation to Trump to sign it into law.

Democrats say the provisions that triggered the glitch include language that would allow families to use tax-advantaged college savings accounts for the costs of home-schooling children.

