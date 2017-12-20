Jupiter police searching for suspects - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter police searching for suspects

JUPITER, Fla. -- Jupiter police say 8 people have been taken into custody after a boat came ashore at about 3 a.m.

Police continue to search for other suspects in the areas surrounding Burt Reynolds Park and Dubois Park.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

