Man shot & killed near Lantana identified

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

Republican control of Virginia's House of Delegates may be in peril now that a Democratic challenger seems to have won a recount.

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

The urgent search is on for two suspects wanted for a double shooting Tuesday morning. One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital recovering from the shooting near Lantana.

Wednesday morning the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the male victim as Jair Major, 25, of Lantana.

For most of Tuesday, deputies combed the area near the 1000 block of Florence Road looking for clues.

“I was just surprised,” said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. “There was like 6 or 7 gunshots and I heard tires skirt.”

Investigators say an altercation led to the gunfire. Deputies confirmed they are now searching for two male suspects who drove off and are still on the run. Deputies have not yet released a vehicle or a suspect description.

“We’ve never had anything like this to my knowledge,” said another neighbor who has lived in the area for 38 years.

Investigators say the woman is in stable condition and recovering.

Anyone with information is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.