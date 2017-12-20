Woman dies week after 2-vehicle crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman dies week after 2-vehicle crash

A woman has died from injuries following a two-vehicle crash on December 11, 2017 in suburban Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

87-year-old Joyce B Sternberg pulled out in front of a pickup truck as she was leaving a parking lot in the 9000 block of Jog Road, the sheriff's office said.

The Dodge Ram 1500 struck her vehicle on the driver's side, investigators said.

She was transported to a hospital and died a week later at a hospice facility, the sheriff's office said.

 

