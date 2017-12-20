Need help? It's just a phone call away - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Need help? It's just a phone call away

If you're faced with an emotional, financial or health crisis, a local helpline is available to assist you.

Dialing 211 in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast or Okeechobee County will connect you to community resources.

"So our staff is there 24/7 for them to just reach out and talk to," said Patrice Schroeder with the 211 Helpline. "But we also know that some of these individuals may be a little overwhelmed. We've had a lot happen in these past couple of months, feeling a little down during the holidays as well."

According to Schroeder: "People are generally looking for those outreach activities. They may be looking for clinics maybe looking for food pantries where they can prepare their own meals, things of that nature."
 
The 211 Sunshine Program has a staff of volunteers who call more than 500 seniors every day to make sure they're OK.

"We do daily calls to seniors throughout our five-county area. We serve Palm Beach, Martin, Saint Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties and this is a free program," Schroeder said.
 
 
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.