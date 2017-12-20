Clerk guilty of embezzling stripper fees

A former Palm Beach County clerk pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $20,000 in stripper fees.
Anita Pedemey is to spend six months in jail as part of a guilty plea. Pedemey will be on probation for five years following that, court records show.
Pedemey admitted to stealing $75 fees from stripper licenses over an extended amount of time. Adult entertainers are required to register in Palm Beach County and pay a one time fee of $75 in cash or credit card.
Pedemey agreed to plead guilty in a Palm Beach County court Wednesday to one count of official misconduct and a lesser charge of petit theft.
Officials arrested Pedemy in August 2016, also accusing her of stealing $4,605 from the county's victim services fund.
"I need to tell you something. I messed up. I've been taking money -- stealing money from the adult entertainment licenses for about six months," Pedemey told supervisors in 2016.
A judge ordered Pedemey to pay $20,000 in restitution within 30 days. The remainder of the money she stole must be paid within 45 days thereafter.