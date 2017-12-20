Clerk guilty of embezzling stripper fees

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

Republican control of Virginia's House of Delegates may be in peril now that a Democratic challenger seems to have won a recount.

Democrat wins seat in Newport News by 1 vote after recount

President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

A former Palm Beach County clerk pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $20,000 in stripper fees.

Anita Pedemey is to spend six months in jail as part of a guilty plea. Pedemey will be on probation for five years following that, court records show.

Pedemey admitted to stealing $75 fees from stripper licenses over an extended amount of time. Adult entertainers are required to register in Palm Beach County and pay a one time fee of $75 in cash or credit card.

Pedemey agreed to plead guilty in a Palm Beach County court Wednesday to one count of official misconduct and a lesser charge of petit theft.

Officials arrested Pedemy in August 2016, also accusing her of stealing $4,605 from the county's victim services fund.

"I need to tell you something. I messed up. I've been taking money -- stealing money from the adult entertainment licenses for about six months," Pedemey told supervisors in 2016.

A judge ordered Pedemey to pay $20,000 in restitution within 30 days. The remainder of the money she stole must be paid within 45 days thereafter.