Riviera police play Santa to lucky children

Police in Riviera Beach put smiles on the faces of several children Wednesday.

The department sponsored a 'Shop with a Cop' event.

16 youngsters spent part of their morning at the Walmart on Silver Beach Road and Congress Avenue. And from the photos posted on the Riviera Beach Police Department Facebook page, there were smiles all around.

Each student had $125 to spend on Christmas presents.

