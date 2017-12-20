Large police presence in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Large police presence in Riviera Beach

There is a large police presence on Singer Island.

Riviera Beach police would only say they are investigating suspicious activity.

Police say the activity is near an apartment building between the 1000 and 1200 block of Surf Road.

Crime scene tape is up and the road has been closed to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

