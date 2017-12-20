Coast Guard on scene of skydiver in the water - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Coast Guard on scene of skydiver in the water

The U.S. Coast Guard is on the scene of a skydiver in the water, about 6 miles north of the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the parachutist is not injured and is being assisted by a good Samaritan on a stand-up paddleboard. 

The Broward County Emergency Medical Services are waiting on the beach as they complete the short paddle back. 

It's unknown if the parachutist suffered any injuries. 

 

