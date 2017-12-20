Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in WPB

Two people were stuck by a vehicle in West Palm Beach Wednesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. 

Officials say the pedestrians were running south through the east crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle traveling east on Okeechobee Boulevard. 

One pedestrian was trauma alerted to a local hospital. The other, sustained serious injuries. 

The crash is under investigation. 

Witnesses are urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Dillard at 561-822-1900.

No more information was immediately available. 

