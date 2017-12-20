Helpline offering hope for people in crisis

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

Republican control of Virginia's House of Delegates may be in peril now that a Democratic challenger seems to have won a recount.

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Resource specialists for 211 are answering calls. Questions of where to turn to in a crisis for themselves or a loved one, whether it's about a suicide attempt, rape or an overdose.

"So our staff is there 24/7 for them to just reach out and talk to."

Patrice Schroeder with 211 Helpline said it's about a listening ear and where to go for help.

"But we also know that some of these individuals may be a little overwhelmed. We've had a lot happen in these past couple of months, feeling a little down during the holidays as well."



People may not know the 211 Helpline can help in other areas.

"People are generally looking for those outreach activities.They may be looking for clinics maybe looking for food pantries where they can prepare their own meals, things of that nature," Schroeder said.

Volunteers also call more than 500 seniors every day to make sure they're ok. It's the 211 Sunshine Program.



"We do daily calls to seniors throughout our five county area. we serve Palm Beach, Martin, Saint Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties and this is a free program providing resources and encouragement.

"I just want people to know that our staff at 211 are here 24/7 any time of day they need to reach out and talk to us."



http://www.211palmbeach.org/