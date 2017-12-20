Police ID two killed in murder-suicide

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

Senate moves tax cut legislation to brink of final passage

Republican control of Virginia's House of Delegates may be in peril now that a Democratic challenger seems to have won a recount.

Democrat wins seat in Newport News by 1 vote after recount

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

Triumphant Trump celebrates tax win _ but some fear backlash

UPDATE: Police have identified the two people killed in a murder-suicide in Singer Island Wednesday afternoon.

They have been identified as 26-year-old Holly given and 27-year-old Richard Bater-Timilty.

Officials say the two were found deceased in their apartment in the 1200 block of Surf Road, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Investigators believe Bater-Timilty shot Given and then shot himself.

Neighbors reported hearing two 'pops' from the apartment around midnight.

Police don't have a history of domestic calls involving the couple.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

UPDATE: Riviera Beach police are on the scene of a possible murder-suicide.

Officials say the incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene they found two deceased victims, a male and a female, inside an apartment.

The two are believed to have been boyfriend and girlfriend, according to Riviera Beach Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

EARLIER STORY:

There is a large police presence on Singer Island.

Riviera Beach police would only say they are investigating suspicious activity.

Police say the activity is near an apartment building between the 1000 and 1200 block of Surf Road.

Crime scene tape is up and the road has been closed to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.