Police ID two killed in murder-suicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police ID two killed in murder-suicide

UPDATE: Police have identified the two people killed in a murder-suicide in Singer Island Wednesday afternoon. 

They have been identified as 26-year-old Holly given and 27-year-old Richard Bater-Timilty.

Officials say the two were found deceased in their apartment in the 1200 block of Surf Road, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Investigators believe Bater-Timilty shot Given and then shot himself. 

Neighbors reported hearing two 'pops' from the apartment around midnight. 

Police don't have a history of domestic calls involving the couple. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

UPDATE: Riviera Beach police are on the scene of a possible murder-suicide. 

Officials say the incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene they found two deceased victims, a male and a female, inside an apartment.

The two are believed to have been boyfriend and girlfriend, according to Riviera Beach Police. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

EARLIER STORY: 

There is a large police presence on Singer Island.

Riviera Beach police would only say they are investigating suspicious activity.

Police say the activity is near an apartment building between the 1000 and 1200 block of Surf Road.

Crime scene tape is up and the road has been closed to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.