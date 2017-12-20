Skydiver not injured after landing in the ocean - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Skydiver not injured after landing in the ocean

A skydiver with Skydive Sebastian was not injured after going off course and landing in the ocean Wednesday evening.

It happened several miles north of the Sebastian Inlet.

The U.S Coast Guard said a paddle boarder spotted the skydiver and helped bring them to the shoreline.

EMS checked them out on scene and said cleared them.

It’s still unclear what caused the skydiver to land about half a mile into the ocean, according to officials, but witnesses told WPTV it appeared something might have gone wrong with the parachute.

This is at least the second time this week someone skydiving with Skydive Sebastian has gone off course.

This summer, two people were seriously injured following a sky diving accident with the company.

Skydive Sebastian is not commenting, nor has identified the skydiver.

