Skydiver not injured after landing in the ocean

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.

Republican control of Virginia's House of Delegates may be in peril now that a Democratic challenger seems to have won a recount.

Democrat wins seat in Newport News by 1 vote after recount

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

A skydiver with Skydive Sebastian was not injured after going off course and landing in the ocean Wednesday evening.

It happened several miles north of the Sebastian Inlet.

The U.S Coast Guard said a paddle boarder spotted the skydiver and helped bring them to the shoreline.

EMS checked them out on scene and said cleared them.

It’s still unclear what caused the skydiver to land about half a mile into the ocean, according to officials, but witnesses told WPTV it appeared something might have gone wrong with the parachute.

This is at least the second time this week someone skydiving with Skydive Sebastian has gone off course.

This summer, two people were seriously injured following a sky diving accident with the company.

Skydive Sebastian is not commenting, nor has identified the skydiver.