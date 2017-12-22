Cops: Man assaults son to make him stop crying

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

PHOENIX - An infant is hospitalized after his father allegedly abused him because he was crying.

Phoenix Police say on Dec. 19 they were called to a home near 12th Street and Camelback Road where they found a 6-month-old child unresponsive and not breathing.

An officer performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived.

Doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital reported to police that the infant had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh.

Doctors told police that “the injuries are not survivable."

The child was in the care of his father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, at the time.

Resendiz reportedly told police that he pulled the infant's legs over his head and bent his body in an attempt to get his son to stop crying. He said he didn't release the pressure until the victim stopped moving and was limp.

He also allegedly admitted to even biting the child twice out of frustration.

Resendiz is being held on a $250,000 bond on child abuse charges.