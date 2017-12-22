Cops: Man assaults son to make him stop crying - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man assaults son to make him stop crying

PHOENIX - An infant is hospitalized after his father allegedly abused him because he was crying.

Phoenix Police say on Dec. 19 they were called to a home near 12th Street and Camelback Road where they found a 6-month-old child unresponsive and not breathing. 

An officer performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived. 

Doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital reported to police that the infant had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh. 

Doctors told police that “the injuries are not survivable." 

The child was in the care of his father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, at the time. 

Resendiz reportedly told police that he pulled the infant's legs over his head and bent his body in an attempt to get his son to stop crying. He said he didn't release the pressure until the victim stopped moving and was limp. 

He also allegedly admitted to even biting the child twice out of frustration. 

Resendiz is being held on a $250,000 bond on child abuse charges.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.