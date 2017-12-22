President Trump to arrive today

President Trump will arrive in Palm Beach County Friday for the holidays.

As a result, road closures are in effect in the town of Palm Beach around Mar-a-Lago.

Before he leaves Washington the president tweeted that he would sign the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" into law.

PALM BEACH RESTRICTIONS:

Expect traffic delays and road closures near Mar-a-Lago thru Monday, January 1, 2018.

During the closure period, all forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, are prohibited on S. Ocean Blvd from the intersection of S. County Road to Southern Boulevard. The travel restrictions will also extend eastward to the ocean. If you are a resident living south of the South Ocean Blvd. and South County intersection you will be granted access with proper credentials.

As a reminder, commercial vehicles (including landscaping trucks) are prohibited from traveling east on Southern Blvd and North of the 1200 block of S. Ocean. Marine security zones will be in effect during this period.