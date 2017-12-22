Teen facing attempted murder charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen facing attempted murder charges

The state has charged a 16-year-old with attempted first-degree murder.

Patrick Dimauro appeared before a judge Friday and was denied bond.

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say Dimauro and Gordon Kovie, 48, fired shots at people inside a mobile home on Almond Drive in Lake Worth. 

The incident happened December 1, but Dimuaro wasn't charged until Friday because the state has 20 days to decide if they are going to charge a juvenile as an adult.

In a recorded interview Dimauro denied any involvement with the shooting. Detectives say they have him on camera.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.