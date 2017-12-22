Marijuana grow house busted in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Marijuana grow house busted in Port St. Lucie

Detectives in Port St. Lucie say they have busted "a sophisticated marijuana cultivation operation."

With a search warrant in hand, police said they raided a home the 3400 block of SW Parsons St.  early Thursday morning.

Investigators said half the home was used in the drug operation and they seized 32 fully grown marijuana plants and more than 20 pounds of packaged marijuana.

Police also said they seized a loaded handgun and more than $13,000.

Police arrested 66-year-old Jose Rodriguez. He faces charges of cultivation of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana and grand theft for the theft of electricity.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.