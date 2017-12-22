Growers continue to wait for federal relief

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

For a third time, Congress did not pass a disaster spending bill that would include relief for Florida's citrus farmers.

The House passed an $81 billion diaster relief bill, but the Senate didn't even discuss the measure before recessing until the New Year.

At Premier Citrus in Indian River County, Tom Jerkins says he lost half his fruit after Hurricane Irma.

"We don't have fruit out here to run hard," said Jerkins.

For months, he's hoped for help from Congress in the form of disaster relief bill with Florida's Citrus Industry in mind.

Thursday, he thought it finally happened.

"Really encouraged when we saw it go through the House and awfully deflating when it didn't go through the Senate," said Jerkins.

Senator Bill Nelson expressed his support to get this done on Twitter.

The Senate should be voting on a disaster bill tonight. Floridians, especially our citrus farmers, still need help after Irma and Puerto Ricans are still struggling to recover after Maria. I am now more resolved than ever to get this done when Congress returns in January. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) December 22, 2017

Jerkins says the future of the industry, at least for some, may depend on this funding.

"Step number one is to get through this financial crunch we're in due to Irma. Number two is start using tolls we've invested in to rebuild the industry," said Jerkins.

The Senate is expected to take up the measure next month.