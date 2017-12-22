Women accused of stealing from RPB Toys R Us - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Women accused of stealing from RPB Toys R Us

Palm Beach County Sheriff Deputies are looking for the women seen in a video walking into the Toys "R" Us on State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach.

Deputies say the women put several items into shopping bags and then walked out without paying.

In the video, you can see the store manager trying to stop them.  The women drop each item in turn and run away.

Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

