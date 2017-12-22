Riviera Beach Public Works Director resigns

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Riviera Beach Public Works Director Brynt Johnson resigned at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Johnson had been placed on paid administrative leave in July by then-City Manager Jonathan Evans, pending two investigations.

A WPTV investigation revealed taxpayers spent $51,000 for Johnson to stay at home.

Chairwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson said Evans was about to fire Johnson on Sept. 22 but then was fired himself without explanation on Sept. 20.

Shortly after the WPTV investigation aired, City Attorney Andrew DeGrraffenreidt told members of the public during Wednesday’s city council meeting that Johnson was given an ultimatum. Either he would have to resign by Friday or he would be fired.

At 4:00 p.m. on Friday a short email was sent to city council members, informing them that Johnson had handed in his resignation.

One of the investigations pertaining Johnson was into theft allegations in the streets division. City officials did not disclose the nature of the second investigation.

Miller-Anderson said Friday the details of the investigations should be made public next week.

“I’m glad this issue has been resolved,” Miller-Anderson said in a statement to WPTV. “We are no longer expending the tax payers’ dollars unnecessarily. It really dragged on much longer than it should have.”