Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at cops - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at cops

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania have shot and killed a gunman who fired at police in several locations in Harrisburg, the state capital.

Authorities say 51-year-old Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty fired at a Capitol police officer around 4 p.m. Friday and then at a Pennsylvania state trooper a short while later. He was killed during a shootout with local and state police. Authorities say he was armed with two handguns, believed to be 9 mm weapons.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says El-Mofty recently traveled to the Middle East and has ties there. He said during a news conference Friday night that authorities have no motive for the attack.

Marsico says a state trooper was struck by a bullet but is doing well.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf thanked officers who "were directly in harm's way."

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.