Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at cops

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania have shot and killed a gunman who fired at police in several locations in Harrisburg, the state capital.

Authorities say 51-year-old Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty fired at a Capitol police officer around 4 p.m. Friday and then at a Pennsylvania state trooper a short while later. He was killed during a shootout with local and state police. Authorities say he was armed with two handguns, believed to be 9 mm weapons.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says El-Mofty recently traveled to the Middle East and has ties there. He said during a news conference Friday night that authorities have no motive for the attack.

Marsico says a state trooper was struck by a bullet but is doing well.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf thanked officers who "were directly in harm's way."