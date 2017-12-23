Feds: Bomber trying to radicalize other inmates - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Feds: Bomber trying to radicalize other inmates

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the man who was convicted of setting off a bomb in Manhattan that injured 30 people last year has been attempting to radicalize fellow jail inmates.

The New York Times reports that the government says Ahmad Khan Rahimi gave other inmates access to speeches by Osama bin Laden and Anwar al-Awlaki and materials including bomb-making instructions.

The allegations came in a letter Friday from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim to Judge Richard Berman.

Berman is to sentence Rahimi on Jan. 18 after a jury convicted him in October of all the charges against him.

Prosecutors say the inmates Rahimi shared the materials with included Sajmir Alimehmeti, a Bronx man who has been charged with providing material support to the Islamic State.

___

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.