Amazon acquires connected camera maker - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Amazon acquires connected camera maker

BOSTON (AP) — Amazon has bought an Andover, Massachusetts-based company that makes internet-connected doorbells and security cameras.

Blink announced on its website Friday it was being acquired by the Seattle e-commerce giant. Terms of the deal haven't been disclosed.

The move could help Amazon compete in the fast-growing home security camera market and against similar devices made by Nest, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet.

Amazon unveiled its own Cloud Cam security camera in the fall. It also launched a new Amazon Key service for people in some U.S. cities to allow a door to be unlocked when they're not home so packages can be left inside.

Blink tells customers "nothing changes for now" as it continues to sell its own recently launched products under the Amazon umbrella.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.