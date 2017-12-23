Man fighting for his life after chasing monkey

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reported that Jeff "Swede" Swedenhjelm fell 33 feet (10 meters) on Monday.

Villagers took him to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe damage to his spinal cord. He currently is paralyzed from the chest down.

Lyric Swedenhjelm, who lives in Destin, said the family is trying to get her father to a country with a spinal specialist. She said Swedenhjelm is in a medically induced coma and is on a ventilator.

The family has started a fundraising page on GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $36,000.