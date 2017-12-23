Liquor store owner, worker, and suspect killed

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Three people died of gunshot wounds — including an employee caught in the crossfire — during an armed robbery attempt at a Georgia liquor store, police said.

The owner, the worker and the suspect died in the Friday night gunfire, College Park police Lt. Lance Patterson told reporters.

A lone gunman entered the store in College Park and ordered everyone to get on the ground, WAGA-TV reported .

The store owner emerged from the rear and pulled his own gun, and a shootout ensued, police said. The owner was later found dead behind the counter.

The owner shot the suspect, but police were still investigating the sequence of events and exactly how the shootings took place, Patterson said.

"We don't know who shot first, but we do know the store employee was somehow caught in crossfire between the store owner and perpetrator," Patterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

The employee was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Police did not release the names of the dead.

Police said they were not looking for any additional suspects.

College Park is about 8 miles south of downtown Atlanta.