Services held for firefighter killed in wildfire

Posted: Friday, December 22 2017 8:57 AM EST 2017-12-22 13:57:46 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 1:58 PM EST 2017-12-22 18:58:56 GMT
Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.
More >>
Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.
More >> Posted: Friday, December 22 2017 10:32 AM EST 2017-12-22 15:32:18 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 12:05 PM EST 2017-12-22 17:05:04 GMT
President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.
More >>
President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.
More >> Posted: Thursday, December 21 2017 10:01 PM EST 2017-12-22 03:01:32 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 8:46 AM EST 2017-12-22 13:46:10 GMT
Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.
More >>
Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.
More >> Posted: Thursday, December 21 2017 6:01 AM EST 2017-12-21 11:01:14 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 6:33 AM EST 2017-12-22 11:33:52 GMT Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital. More >> Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital. More >> Posted: Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:30 AM EST 2017-12-20 08:30:53 GMT Updated: Thursday, December 21 2017 5:44 PM EST 2017-12-21 22:44:16 GMT
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
More >>
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A memorial service is being held for a state firefighter killed battling the largest recorded wildfire in California's modern history.
Gov. Jerry Brown joined friends, family and colleagues Saturday at a San Diego church to honor Corey Iverson.
The 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer died of burns and smoke inhalation on Dec. 14. He was fighting the Thomas Fire that burned more than 700 homes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Details of what led to his death haven't been released.
Iverson leaves a 2-year-old daughter and his pregnant wife, Ashley, who called him a "superhero" at the service.
Some 2,000 firefighters are still tackling the fire, which is 65 percent contained. Fire officials say the blaze is no longer an imminent threat to homes but is burning in remote wilderness.
Associated Press 2017