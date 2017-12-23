Car crash kills Wellington man walking his dogs

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

WELLINGTON, Fla. -- A pedestrian died Saturday afternoon in Wellington after being struck by a car while he was walking his dogs on the sidewalk.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says 74-year old John Stermer of Wellington was walking his dogs on the pedestrian sidewalk on Big Blue Trace Saturday afternoon.

According to PBSO, 74-year old Jason K. Carter of Wellington was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang southbound on Big Blue Trace and attempted to overtake the vehicle in front of him, a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, at a high rate of speed.

Carter failed to reduce his speed or take evasive action to avoid a collision and the front of his Mustang violently impacted the rear of the Wrangler, causing the Wrangler to rotate and travel onto the sidewalk where it struck Stermer and his dogs.

Stermer succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel.

According to PBSO, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash with regards to the driver of the Mustang, Jason K. Carter.

Carter received minor injuries, the driver of the Jeep sustained serious injuries and PBSO did not give details on the extent of injuries to the dogs.