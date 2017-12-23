Carolers take to inner city streets

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Expert: New route may have distracted engineer before crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Christmas cheer spread through inner city West Palm Beach Saturday night through song.

Carolers sang Christmas songs and passed out baked goods to people around Spruce Avenue, including Merry Place apartments.

This is the second year Inner City Innovators hosted this event, known as Hope for the Hood.

The goal is to bring Christmas back to its roots and offer hope for disadvantaged communities.

“I want children to know that it’s not all about the gifts and the presents, but it’s about the presence of other people who care and being around family and loved ones and just singing and having a joyful and good time," said Ricky Aiken, founder and executive director of Inner City Innovators.

Inner City Innovators is dedicated to ending gun violence among at risk-youth in inner city West Palm Beach.