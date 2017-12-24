Joan Walsh announces move to CNN

A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

NEW YORK (AP) — Political analyst Joan Walsh announced on Saturday that she would be moving to CNN next year after MSNBC said it had decided not to renew her contract as a paid contributor, a decision that has caused an uproar on social media.

"I am overwhelmed by the support I've received today from all of you. And I'm thrilled to tell you I'll be heading to CNN in the new year," Walsh tweeted. "Thanks to everyone who made this happen. A Christmas miracle."

Earlier, Walsh had said on Twitter that she had learned of the New York-based network's decision Friday while baking pies with her daughter. Her followers have expressed their dismay with the trending #KeepJoanWalsh tag.

MSNBC says the paid-contributor list is reviewed annually. It says while Walsh's contract wasn't renewed she's "a key voice" who's "absolutely still welcome" and would be invited to appear on shows.

Walsh says she's proud of the work she did. She tweets she's given her "heart and soul to the network," from the George W. Bush years through today.

MSNBC hosts Chris Hayes and Joy Reid have tweeted in support of Walsh.